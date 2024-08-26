First look of 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Part 2: Here’s what we know so far

Photos: Emily In Paris/Instagram

Published: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 7:01 PM

Just when we thought Emily Cooper had seen it all in the City of Lights, Emily in Paris is taking her to a whole new world of romance, style, and adventure—Rome. The first look for Season 4, Part 2 has dropped, and fans are already buzzing about the bold new direction this season is heading to, proving yet again that there’s no limit to Emily’s escapades.

Emily in Rome?

In the photos that were released recently, it's very clear that Emily is ready to leave behind the turmoil of Season 3—quite literally—growing out those infamous bangs. In one particular still, Emily is seen standing beneath a Roman archway, her look a direct nod to none other than the iconic Audrey Hepburn in the 1953 classic Roman Holiday.

Dressed in a crisp white button-up, a long midi skirt, and a delicate neck kerchief, Emily’s ensemble is a masterclass in old-world charm. It’s almost as if Paris prepared her for this very moment—a Roman holiday where she can exude effortless charm while embracing a city that’s just as rich in history and romance as the one she left behind.

A touch of Y2K

But let’s not forget—Emily is nothing if not a master of blending the old with the new. Another still sees her standing in front of Rome’s iconic Trevi Fountain, but this time, the fashion is much more contemporary.

With a red butterfly bag slung over her shoulder and paperclip earrings dangling from her ears, Emily pays homage to the Y2K icons who once roamed these very streets. It’s a look that’s fresh, bold, and a little bit playful—much like Emily herself.

In fact, this fusion of vintage and modern, classic and contemporary, feels like the perfect metaphor for Emily’s whirlwind journey in Season 4. She’s evolving, growing out of old patterns, yet still very much rooted in the whimsical world that fans have come to adore.

The Roman backdrop offers the perfect canvas for this evolution, providing both a visual feast and a deeper exploration of Emily’s character.

The adventure continues

But the surprises don’t stop in Rome. According to the latest teaser, Emily’s adventures will soon take her to an entirely different kind of playground—the Alps. Emily and Camille are seen trading in their high heels for ski boots as they embark on a winter getaway that promises to be as thrilling as it is picturesque.

With a release date set for September 12, Emily in Paris Season 4, Part 2 is shaping up to be a must-watch, offering fans a fresh take on fashion, adventure, and, of course, the unmistakable charm that only Emily Cooper can deliver.

So, mark your calendars and get ready for a season that promises to take you on a new adventure, all while keeping you on the edge of your seat with Emily’s ever-evolving tales.