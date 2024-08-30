First Look: 'Jurassic World Rebirth' features Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey on the hunt for dinosaurs

Actor says real-life Springsteen is 'really supportive of the project'
Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment's new Jurassic World film received its official title on Thursday morning, along with the release of two first-look photos.
Titled Jurassic World Rebirth, the highly anticipated film is set to hit theatres on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. Take a look at the exciting photos from the upcoming blockbuster above and below.
According to reports, the studio has revealed that Scarlett Johansson portrays covert operations expert Zora Bennett in Gareth Edwards' upcoming blockbuster. Bennett is tasked with leading a team on a secret mission to collect genetic material from the three largest dinosaurs on Earth.
As the planet's ecology becomes increasingly hostile to the dinosaurs that escaped captivity in 2018's Fallen Kingdom—and were originally housed in the Jurassic World park in the 2015 franchise reboot—Bennett's mission unfolds five years after the global dinosaur domination depicted in Dominion.
