'Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth', 'Suicide Squad' and more: Gear up for these video games in February 2024

Published: Thu 1 Feb 2024, 1:56 AM

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League by Rocksteady Studios, known for the Batman Arkham series, is a third-person action shooter. In an open-world Metropolis invaded by Brainiac, play as the Suicide Squad—Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, King Shark. The mission: to save the world by taking down the Justice League. The game features enhanced traversal, gunplay, and melee combat in a dynamic environment, blending free-roaming exploration with combat verticality for a unique and unforgettable gaming experience.

Platform: PS5, XSX/S, PC

Release date: February 2

Tomb Raider Remastered

Embark on a nostalgic journey with the complete Tomb Raider experience, featuring Lara Croft's original adventures (plus DLCs) meticulously restored and enhanced for modern platforms. This definitive collection includes Tomb Raider I with Unfinished Business, Tomb Raider II with Golden Mask, and Tomb Raider III with The Lost Artifact, offering players the chance to solve ancient mysteries and uncover treasures across the globe. Enjoy upgraded graphics while retaining the option to switch to the original polygon look at any time, ensuring a truly immersive and nostalgic gaming experience.

Platform: Switch, PC, PS, Xbox

Release date: February 14

Mario vs. Donkey Kong

Join Mario in a thrilling adventure as he races to recover Mini-Mario toys stolen by Donkey Kong across 130 levels. This puzzle-style twist on classic platforming action features updated visuals, music, and brand-new worlds. With co-op play added for the Nintendo Switch™ system, players can team up for an enhanced gaming experience.

Platform: Switch

Release date: February 16

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake

Platform: PC, PS5, Xbox X, S

Release date: February 28

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth marks the second instalment in the highly anticipated remake project of the iconic RPG series. Continuing the epic saga in three distinct parts, this action-packed RPG offers players an evolved battle system that seamlessly blends strategic thinking with exhilarating combat. Alongside familiar comrades, players can now join forces with newly introduced characters, adding depth to the adventure. Set in a vibrant and expansive world, the game invites players to embark on new journeys, from traversing lush plains atop Chocobos to exploring vast environments ripe with secrets waiting to be uncovered.

Platform: PS5

Release date: February 29

ALSO READ: