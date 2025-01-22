Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma returns to crime drama, announces 'Syndicate'

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, known for his iconic crime drama Satya, has shared details about his upcoming film Syndicate, a project that promises to be his most ambitious and terrifying work yet.

The film, according to Varma, is set to explore the rise of a terrifying criminal organisation that threatens India's very existence.

In a post shared on X, Varma explained the conceptual evolution behind Syndicate, noting that while street gangs were a significant threat in India in the past, the real danger today lies in the formation of a powerful syndicate comprising various factions, including political forces, law enforcement, ultra-rich businessmen, and even military personnel.

Syndicate will address how the intense polarisation in the country today makes it ripe for such a dangerous group to emerge, according to Varma's post.

Syndicate, Varma explained, is not a film about supernatural horror but rather an exploration of the horrific potential of human beings.

The filmmaker emphasised that the movie will expose the cyclical nature of crime and terror, illustrating how criminal organisations evolve into even more deadly forms over time. As Varma put it, "Crime and terror never die; they keep coming back in more deadlier forms."

The filmmaker's confession about Syndicate is a continuation of the introspective reflections he shared recently regarding his earlier works, particularly Satya.

Varma revealed that watching Satya again after 27 years left him deeply emotional, as he reflected on how the success of films like Satya and Rangeela led him astray, causing him to lose his creative focus.

He admitted that he became intoxicated by his own success, losing sight of the core principles that had initially driven him to create memorable films.

"I cried in guilt for my betrayals of all those who trusted me due to Satya. I became drunk, not on alcohol, but on my own success and my arrogance," Varma shared.

This self-reflection led him to vow to create something as worthy as Satya in his remaining years, with Syndicate being the result of that newfound commitment.