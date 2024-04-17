Film adaptation of JK Rowling's children's book 'The Christmas Pig' in works

Published: Wed 17 Apr 2024, 6:13 PM Last updated: Wed 17 Apr 2024, 6:29 PM

Author JK Rowling's famous children's book 'The Christmas Pig' will be adapted into a film. According to Variety, the project is in a very early stage of development in-house and a production company has not yet been attached.

Rowling's production company Bronte already produces the BBC/HBO adaptation of her adult detective series "Cormoran Strike."

'The Christmas Pig' was first published in 2021 with illustrations by Jim Field. At the time of publication, Swift Films made a series of promotional videos for the project.

The book tells the story of a boy named Jack, who loses his childhood toy Dur Pig -- nicknamed DP -- on Christmas Eve after his stepsister throws it out of the family car. Although Jack is offered a replacement called Christmas Pig as consolation, he misses his old faithful friend and casts Christmas Pig (abbreviated to CP) aside.

To cheer Jack up, CP proposes a plan to rescue his best toy. The duo are shrunk down and sent to the Land of the Lost where they embark on a perilous journey to re-connect with DP. On the way, they meet a cast of larger-than-life characters, including Santa Claus. Eventually, Jack is able to come to terms with his loss and returns home to his bed with Christmas Pig.

JK Rowling is best known for writing the Harry Potter series, which spans books, films, theme park attractions and consumer products.

