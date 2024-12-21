'Feels like second home': Varun Dhawan on his Dubai adventures, fatherhood and 'Baby John'

Actors Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh in Dubai to promote 'Baby John'

Indian actor Varun Dhawan is no stranger to Dubai, a city he fondly refers to as his "second home”. As the Bollywood superstar returned to the UAE to promote his upcoming action thriller, 'Baby John', he was joined by filmmaker Atlee, his wife Priya, and co-star Keerthy Suresh, who will be making her grand Bollywood debut with this film.

In a conversation with Khaleej Times during their Dubai stretch, Varun and the 'Baby John' team get candid about their special bond with the city, the timeless appeal of the film's story, and how becoming a husband and father deepens an artist’s understanding of telling women’s stories, allowing for greater nuance and authenticity.

‘Baby John’ takes Dubai

Whether it’s celebrating New Year’s on the Palm Jumeirah or enjoying the beach vibe, Varun’s love for the city is evident in the way he describes his escapades to nearby neighbourhoods or midnight strolls to catch a film at Dubai Mall.

This Christmas, the actor is hopeful the tables will turn, with audiences flocking to watch his upcoming action-thriller 'Baby John'. “Every year, I witness the UAE growing, and this time, I have a film releasing. I’m hoping Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and the entire UAE will come out to watch it."

During their promotional tour, the stars of 'Baby John' also made a special visit to Global Village, turning it into a night to remember for their fans."I keep coming back because I have so many friends here in Dubai. I love the city," Varun adds. "It feels like a second home, I even have a golden visa, and it’s a great place to bring your family. It’s safe, and we always feel welcomed by the Asian diaspora here."

A Bollywood debut

Joining Varun on this promotional trip was Keerthy, an actor known for her work in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema, who is now making her much-anticipated Bollywood debut with the upcoming movie.

When asked what drew her to be part of this project, Keerthy responded that the film represents the “whole package". “I couldn’t have asked for a better project to step into the Hindi film industry, with Varun, Atlee, and such a powerful story,” she adds, drawing praise from her co-star, who highlighted her commitment despite the whirlwind of her recent marriage.

Stills from 'Baby John'

The actor recently tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Antony Thattil, in a traditional ceremony in Goa, celebrating with close family and friends. "Marriage in India is such a big occasion, but here she is, fronting the promotions for this film," says Varun.

In a playful exchange with her co-star, Keerthy also revealed that she has a Dubai apartment, prompting immediate teasing from Varun, who was surprised to learn that she had been keeping it a secret. “I don’t stay there, though,” says Keerthy. “There’s been a lot of confusion. Some media houses reported that my husband is based in Dubai, but I’d like to clarify that is not true. While he’s a businessman, he’s actually from Kochi. However, he will soon be moving to Dubai.”

Social impact & cinema

Produced by Atlee and directed by Kalees, 'Baby John is not only an action-packed thriller but also aims to serve as a powerful commentary on women’s safety. Adapted from his Tamil hit ‘Theri’, the film arises from a deep-seated desire to address this critical issue.

“Over ten years ago, something happened that the entire world was talking about,” Atlee recalls, referring to the 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder, commonly known as the Nirbhaya case. “I thought things would change, but heart-wrenching incidents continue to emerge. Through storytelling, I hope to voice these issues and offer solutions.”

Film stills

Varun echoed this sentiment, lauding Atlee’s ability to weave social themes into commercial cinema. “In all of Atlee’s films, whether it’s ‘Bigil’ or others, he always addresses societal issues. It’s one of the reasons I was drawn to this project.” Keerthy added, “Atlee’s films reflect his deep respect for women, and their roles are always integral to the narrative.”

The filmmaker's perspective on women’s empowerment, however, stems from a deeply personal space in his life. Crediting his wife, Priya, for transforming his outlook both personally and professionally, he says, “A woman can change everything. If you give her a small space, she’ll make it a home. If you give her a boy, she’ll make him a man."

The filmmaker also notes that the legacy he hopes to leave behind in cinema is often misunderstood in the guise of 'massy, hero-centric films'. "People often label me as a 'mass film' or 'hero-centric' director, but highlighting women's stories is what I truly aim for. Even my heroes ask, 'Which woman is playing an important role this time?' Their trust in my vision enables me to continue creating such films," says Atlee. "Women play such an important role in our society, and we don't give them enough credit. If we respect women more, we'll create a better world," he adds. Embracing fatherhood For Varun, 'Baby John' also strikes a deeply personal chord. As a new father and someone portraying a "girl dad" in the film, the narrative resonated with the actor on multiple levels. "I've become very protective—of my family and even society at large. Injustice, especially towards women, boils my blood. This isn't just for the film that I'm saying this, it's a personal conviction. We need to create a safer and more equal world for women." Film stills Fatherhood, Varun admits, has also influenced the way in which he approaches his characters. "Becoming a parent changes you in ways you can't anticipate. It's given me a new lens through which I see the world." The actor also shared how revisiting Atlee's previous works, like the impactful scene in 'Mersal' where a woman gives birth, deepened his appreciation for the director's sensitivity. "Atlee portrays women's strength and struggles with such nuance. It's an honour to be part of his vision." And as the team prepares for 'Baby John's release on December 25, the UAE audiences are eagerly anticipating to see this vision come to life.