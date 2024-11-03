Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up about her epilepsy journey

Bollywood actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, who captivated audiences with her performance in Dangal, has recently shared her deeply personal journey of living with epilepsy—a condition she was diagnosed with during the filming of the blockbuster biographical sports drama. For Fatima, managing a neurological disorder in the high-pressure world of showbiz has been challenging, but over time, she has learned to face both her condition and the stigma around it.

In an interview with Filmfare, Fatima revealed that her epilepsy diagnosis came as a shock. “I was diagnosed with epilepsy during the Dangal shoot. At first, I was in denial and wasn’t willing to accept that I had a neurological disorder, so I didn’t take any medication,” she shared. “I was scared I might have an episode in front of people.” The actor noted the significant stigma attached to epilepsy, often leading people to make misguided assumptions. “People think you’re either on drugs, seeking attention, or even possessed,” she explained, “and should be avoided.”

Epilepsy affects millions worldwide, yet knowledge about the condition remains limited, especially when it comes to supporting those living with it. Fatima admitted that the lack of understanding surrounding epilepsy contributed to her fears and even led her to avoid public events. She described the overwhelming trauma that often follows seizures and how her reluctance to take medication only worsened her condition. “Because I was inconsistent with my medication, I would have more seizures,” she recalled. “I thought I didn’t need them to live a normal life.”

Over time, Fatima developed a support network that included colleagues and, surprisingly, the paparazzi. “Flashing lights are a known trigger for epilepsy, though they don’t always cause a seizure. But I was so afraid that I stopped attending events and screenings,” she said. However, when she opened up about her condition to the paparazzi, they responded with remarkable understanding and support. “They made a point not to use flashlights when I was around,” Fatima shared, highlighting that while some colleagues might not fully grasp her condition, the paparazzi have been sensitive to her needs.

Now, Fatima has created a work environment that enables her to continue her career without shame or fear. She openly discusses her condition with colleagues and addresses it as part of her life. Though she still faces physical and emotional challenges, from occasional cancelled shoots to debilitating migraines, Fatima approaches her epilepsy with resilience and honesty.