Farhan Akhtar drops glimpse of sets of '120 Bahadur' in Ladakh

The action film is set against the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China war

  • ANI
  • Updated: Mon 7 Oct 2024, 11:20 AM

Farhan Akhtar (Photo by AFP)

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar, who is all set to enthral audience with his role as army officer Maj Shaitan Singh PVC in his new project ,120 Bahadur, shared a glimpse from the film shoot in Ladakh.

Akhtar took to Instagram on Saturday to share pictures from the outdoor set.


The images capture several tents set against the backdrop of Ladakh mountains and the sky.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "A quiet base #bts #120Bahadur #ladakh #faroutdoors."


In September, Akhtar announced the new project.

The military action film, set against the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China war, draws inspiration from the Battle of Rezang La.

Akhtar also posted the first poster of the film. It features the profile of a soldier, presumably Maj. Shaitan Singh, standing atop a rock in the snow-covered terrains of Ladakh.

Meanwhile, as a director, Akhtar is working on Don 3, which stars Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani.

