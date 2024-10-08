Tue, Oct 08, 2024 | Rabī‘ ath-thānī 5, 1446 | DXB °C

Farah Khan pens adorable birthday wish for Gauri Khan

She turned a year older on October 8

  • ANI
  • Updated: Tue 8 Oct 2024, 12:28 PM

Gauri Khan (Photo by AFP)

As superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan, turned a year older on October 8, she received a warm birthday wish from filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Farah shared a carousel of pictures with her and wrote a sweet birthday wish. In the first picture, they both can be seen posing for the camera with bright smiles. The second picture seemed to be taken at a party and in the third one Farah captures Gauri looking up at the sky.


Along with the pictures, she wrote a heartfelt birthday wish for her, "Happy birthday @gaurikhan. I love that our effortless friendship fits in perfectly with my laziness..needless to say .. I[?]U"

Gauri is a film producer and interior designer. She has produced films including Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, RaOne, and Chennai Express under the production company Red Chillies Entertainment, which she co-founded with Shah Rukh.


Recently, she designed Falguni Shane Peacock's new store. Gauri, who has worked on multiple high-end projects over the years, shared her thoughts on how her design sense has evolved over the years.

While speaking to ANI, she said, "My design sense evolves every day with each project, bringing new inspiration and a fresh perspective."

Apart from interior design commitments, Gauri also made a special appearance in the Netflix original series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

