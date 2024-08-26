'Fantastic Beasts' actor Dan Fogler steps into 'Batman's world

Published: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 11:36 AM Last updated: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 11:37 AM

Dan Fogler, best known for his role in Fantastic Beasts, is taking on a new challenge by stepping into the world of Batman.

The actor will play long-time Batman executive producer Michael Uslan in a stage play based on Uslan's 2011 memoir, The Boy Who Loved Batman.

The play will run from October 1 to November 10 at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts in Tampa, Florida.

The memoir tells Uslan's journey from a comic book enthusiast to becoming a key figure in the world of Batman movies.

Uslan started out teaching a comic book class at Indiana University and worked at DC Comics during his summers. After law school, he landed a job at United Artists and became closely involved with the rise of early comic book movies, particularly those featuring Batman.

Uslan has been credited on every Batman-related movie since Tim Burton's 1989 Batman, including films like Joker and Justice League.

Uslan expressed his excitement about Fogler taking on the role, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He said: "Dan's exceptional talent, comic timing, impressive stage presence and deep, enthusiastic roots as an unabashed fanboy make him the perfect actor to take on the obviously challenging, complicated role of Michael Uslan.

He adds: "From the first moment he was given the script, Dan has been spot-on in his approach to the material, and I could not be happier that he agreed to join us on this journey."

Fogler, who won a Tony Award in 2005 for his role in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, is thrilled to return to the stage.