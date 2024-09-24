Fans struggle to secure Coldplay India concert tickets as resales soar to Rs300k

Chris Martin of Coldplay

Published: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 3:15 PM Last updated: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 3:18 PM

The return of Coldplay to India has indeed created a massive buzz, with fans eager to see them perform live after a long hiatus. However, the high demand for tickets has also led to significant frustration.

Many fans have faced issues with ticket availability, as the shows quickly sold out on BookMyShow, the official ticketing partner. In addition, the rise of fake tickets being sold on unauthorised platforms has exacerbated the problem, leaving fans worried about being scammed.

Another cause for outrage is the quick resale of tickets at inflated prices, around 10 times higher, on unauthoried platforms like Viagogo and Gigsberg.

Although official ticket prices ranged from Rs 2,500 to Rs 35,000, resellers were demanding far higher amounts. And as fans struggle to secure even a single ticket, some platforms are reselling them at prices as high as Rs 300,000, despite warnings from BookMyShow.

"How does @viagogo get Coldplay tickets at the same time as @bookmyshow but at black market prices several times higher? Clearly there’s a nexus and BMS is selling them to Viagogo. This is screaming scam," wrote an X user.

To combat this, BookMyShow has taken legal action against resellers and fraudulent platforms to protect fans from buying counterfeit tickets. The company has also advised customers to purchase tickets only through official channels to avoid being duped by unauthorised sellers.

Despite these efforts, the sheer volume of demand has made it challenging for everyone to secure tickets, leading to widespread discontent among the fanbase.