'Every day of work supports 5,000 people': Salman Khan all set to bring 'Da-Bangg' concert to Dubai

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan, fondly called Bhai by his army of fans, is back in Dubai, headlining the much-anticipated Da-Bangg Reloaded concert. The electrifying tour kicks off with its first show tonight at Studio A, Dubai Harbour, promising an unforgettable evening of music, dance, comedy, and larger-than-life entertainment.

At a press conference held in Dubai, the charismatic cast of Da-Bangg Reloaded—featuring Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Sonakshi Sinha, Aastha Gill, Sunil Grover, Prabhu Deva, and Maniesh Paul—shared their excitement about the show, peppered with playful banter and hearty laughs.

Speaking at the press conference, Salman Khan reflected on the effort behind the show’s success: "Every time I see myself dancing, rehearsing for the dance, I get worse. But as long as you guys like it, I am fine," Khan said with his trademark straight-faced humour, sparking chuckles in the audience.

“What we’ve done is we’ve scaled up the production values. We have different kinds of performances. And every year we have new films releasing, which have good music, and new songs keep adding up."

The actor promised fans a fresh experience with this year’s edition, highlighting the meticulous effort behind its production. "The mixes are different, the music is different, and the stage, sound, and lights are all larger than life. The audience deserves nothing less than the best," he added.

Khan also reflected on the deeper purpose that drives his work, adding that every action carries significance, not just for himself but for the countless people whose livelihoods are intertwined with his work.

"The most important thing is to take every moment and give it your best. We’re blessed to be on this planet, and we should aim to make the most of it—walking, running, jumping, kicking, romancing, doing movies, and most importantly, doing the right things," he added.

The actor elaborated on the ripple effect his work creates, touching on the many lives supported through his daily efforts. "Every day I work, about 5,000 people earn their salaries. Even outside that ecosystem, if someone goes to watch a movie, they use public transport or pay taxes, which supports the government. It trickles down to taxi drivers, farmers growing corn and potatoes that end up as popcorn and samosas at theatres. It’s all connected," he added.

"We should keep working and contributing. That’s what life is about—helping as many people as possible, whether morally, ethically, or financially," said Khan.

The tour will showcase high-energy dance performances, comedy skits, and captivating music numbers. Sohail Khan, the show’s director, chimed in to say, "I genuinely feel like if Salman was not an actor, and he was one of his characters in real life, it would be Chulbul Pandey."

Salman, ever the crowd-pleaser, responded with a laugh: "If I was like Chulbul in real life, I'd have gotten in trouble every day."

With a vibrant cast of performers like Sonakshi Sinha—praised for her captivating stage presence—and the unmatched choreography of Prabhu Deva, the night promises to be a feast for Bollywood enthusiasts. Disha Patani, and Tamannaah Bhatia will bring their signature moves, while Maniesh Paul and Sunil Grover are set to add their comedic flair. The four-hour extravaganza, scripted and directed by Sohail Khan Entertainment and JA Events, is brought to Dubai by AFM Developments and managed by key partners Orbit Events and Bliss Events. After its Dubai debut, the Da-Bangg Reloaded tour will head to Jeddah and Doha, marking its presence across the Middle East. Tickets for the show, starting at Dh150, are available on Platinumlist, with options for VIP tables and cabanas through direct bookings. As Dubai prepares to witness the magic unfold tonight, Da-Bangg Reloaded promises to celebrate cinema in a grand, larger-than-life style—much like the persona of the star leading the show. somya@khaleejtimes.com ALSO READ: 'I was told I looked old at 23': Parul Gulati on battling beauty standards; launching Nish Hair in Dubai 'Mental health is still not understood': Arjun Kapoor talks 'Singham', success and second chances