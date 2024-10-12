Encubay’s Global Immersion Week to connect start-ups with investors in Dubai

Avneet Kohli, co-founder of Encubay

If you are a woman entrepreneur and looking for ways to grow your business, look no further than Encubay’s Global Immersion Week, running from October 14 –16, in Dubai.

Encubay is a global start-up network dedicated to driving diversity in entrepreneurship and investing, empowering women entrepreneurs to scale, secure funding, and expand internationally. With chapters across India and the Middle East, Encubay connects start-ups to a broad investor network.

On October 14, the theme of the day is Decoding the Business & Tech; October 15 will see a pitch showcase event alongside an investor mixer; and October 16 will see sessions on how to grow your small-l and medium-sized enterprise.

The event enables start-ups to connect with influential investors, access strategic insights, and explore opportunities for growth in the Middle East market, fostering connections that support global expansion.

All the events will be held between 7pm and 10pm. The venues for the events are Unbox, Business Bay on October 14; Capital Club, DIFC, on October 15; and in5 Tech on the 16th.