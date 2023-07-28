Emmy Awards to be postponed amid Hollywood strike: Reports

While Oppenheimer has received widespread critical acclaim, one scene in the movie has drawn attention to what some Twitter users suggested was historical inaccuracy
The 75th Emmy Awards, which was slated for September 18, will reportedly be moved to January due to actors' and writers' strikes in Hollywood.
An official announcement is yet to be made by the event's organiser, Fox; however, it is expected to be released soon, according to US media reports, quoting insider sources.
Hollywood shut down earlier this month after tens of thousands of actors walked off their jobs as Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) issued a strike order. The Writers Guild of America, on the other hand, has been protesting since May.
The actors and writers have been calling for better pay and protection against use of artificial intelligence in the industry. The last time the actors' union went on strike, in 1980, it lasted more than three months.
Executives of the Fox network had earlier said they wouldn't proceed with the show if the protests were still by the end of July, according to reports.
This wouldn't be the first time the award show would be postponed. In 2001, it also had to be rescheduled following the 9/11 attacks.
While Oppenheimer has received widespread critical acclaim, one scene in the movie has drawn attention to what some Twitter users suggested was historical inaccuracy
