Emirati writer’s debut novel draws international audience

The Secret Life of Dubai’s Street Cats was first published by The Dreamwork Collective in 2021 as the debut novel of Emirati writer, Bashayer Arif. Now reaching international audiences with a translation into Chinese, Bashayer explains the inspiration for the story and her hopes for the future of the book.

Tell us about the background to your debut novel

I’ve loved reading for as long as I could remember, and as a child I used to tell people I wanted to be a writer when I grew up. I didn’t, however, always love cats! Back in 2015, I rescued a stray cat. I would see him lingering outside my parents’ back porch at night, and he always looked very innocent and a little fragile. I would leave saucers of food and water for him, but always at a safe distance. That started a pattern where I’d leave him food and water most nights and I quickly found myself feeling attached to the little guy. On the nights that I would not see him, I would think, “Where is he? I hope he’s OK.” One day I came across him in daylight and saw that he had large wounds on his body. Of course I was alarmed. I ran to my sister immediately; I said, “we need to take him to the vet”. Luckily, my sister has always been great with animals and never had any type of fear.

When we got to the vet and let him out of the pet carrier, something happened that I’ll never forget. It was the wide panic in his eyes as he darted across the room, from one corner to another, trying to save himself from us. He didn’t know who we were or what we were doing. He thought he was in danger. He didn’t know he could trust us. I have never, to this day, seen such a look of utter fear in an animal’s eyes; it shook me to my core. I wasn’t used to seeing cats express this much emotion and it was the moment where I realised these feline beings carry so much internally. And so I made it my mission to find a home for this cat. That started my whole journey and my introduction into the world of street cats.

Why did you choose to reflect on the city though the eyes of cats?

I learned a lot after rescuing my cat. I learned about the rescue groups and the shelters and all the initiatives, the people who were doing everything they could to save the cats and dogs in our city. I learned of the abuse that goes on towards these animals. But more importantly, I learned about the cats. I learned that these street cats, as we call them, are actually a natural breed called the Arabian Mau. They are native to our land. They’ve been here for a thousand years or more.

I realised this major discrepancy between the Arabian Maus and other native animals. Look at the camels and falcons; in our culture, we valorise them and we put them on a pedestal. You see them as icons and souvenirs you could buy at the airport. But you never see the cats in this sort of national and cultural symbolism; they’re completely absent in that sense. And yet they are so visible and so present in our everyday lives.

I learned more about these Maus, and how sweet they are, that they have such dynamic personalities and they’re actually great with humans; they’re great with children. Why don’t we give them more attention and care? People think of them as pests. They’d prefer a Persian or a Scottish fold. But I think the real value in a pet is the company they give, and Arabian Maus make for fantastic companions and pets.

I was fortunate to have found a happy ending for my cat, my Arabian Mau. A lovely Dutch woman adopted him, and he actually moved all the way to Holland. But lots of those cats don’t have happy endings. So I thought, if I could write a story, that would maybe not only attract the cat lovers, but also the non-cat lovers, people who are like me, or how I once was at least. And that could maybe help to expand their perspective; it could heighten their awareness of these cats and it would maybe shift the attitude of a new generation and help to humanise these cats, allow them to see them in a different way than they might have been taught.

Who is your typical reader?

The book is catered to kids but it genuinely has had a wide reach which I’m grateful for. The most gratifying is having not just kids approach me but adults who don’t really like cats — they tell me they’ve begun to notice the street cats and view them in a different way and imagine them having lives and feelings and friends. If I can change one person’s perspective and have them be a little gentler and kinder to these living beings, that means so much.