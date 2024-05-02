Emily Blunt recalls Taylor Swift's compliment that made her daughter's day

Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sharmin Segal share their thoughts on 'Heeramandi', available to stream on Netflix
Actor Emily Blunt, a self-proclaimed Taylor Swift fan, recently delighted fans with a heartwarming anecdote about her daughter's encounter with the pop star.
As per People magazine, Blunt recently appeared on an episode of Howard Stern, where she shared a touching moment involving her eldest daughter, Hazel, and Taylor Swift.
Swift, known for her kindness towards her fans, showered compliments on Hazel despite her self-consciousness about her recent haircut.
Blunt recounted how Swift praised Hazel's unique style, comparing her to a '60s Beatnik cool kid, which left Hazel feeling elated.
Blunt further expressed her gratitude, emphasising that Swift's gesture was the best thing anyone had done for her child, as per People magazine.
Describing Swift as "very cool," Blunt reiterated her admiration for the singer, highlighting their mutual respect and friendship.
Blunt previously declared herself a devoted Swiftie and revealed her favourite track from Swift's repertoire, 'Cruel Summer.'
The bond between Blunt and Swift extends beyond fandom, as they have shared personal moments together, including attending a baby shower for mutual friend Blake Lively in 2016.
As Blunt eagerly anticipates attending Swift's Eras Tour in August, fans eagerly await the possibility of a reunion between the 'The Fall Guy' actor and the pop icon backstage.
ALSO READ:
Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sharmin Segal share their thoughts on 'Heeramandi', available to stream on Netflix
Indian actress Katrina Kaif talks about the power of being comfortable in your own skin as Kay Beauty, a brand she co-founded with Nykaa, makes its way to the UAE
He will be making a comeback to the Indian film industry after seven years
Aamir Khan hinted at the possibility of a collaborative project involving the three stars
Ibrahim is all set to make his acting debut very soon
The tour will commence in September in Quebec, traversing North America until December
Sunny got emotional while talking about 2023, the year in which the Deol family witnessed huge success
The media mogul has once again embraced her iconic blonde look