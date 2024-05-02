Emily Blunt recalls Taylor Swift's compliment that made her daughter's day

Actress Emily Blunt

Published: Thu 2 May 2024, 10:56 PM

Actor Emily Blunt, a self-proclaimed Taylor Swift fan, recently delighted fans with a heartwarming anecdote about her daughter's encounter with the pop star.

As per People magazine, Blunt recently appeared on an episode of Howard Stern, where she shared a touching moment involving her eldest daughter, Hazel, and Taylor Swift.

Swift, known for her kindness towards her fans, showered compliments on Hazel despite her self-consciousness about her recent haircut.

Blunt recounted how Swift praised Hazel's unique style, comparing her to a '60s Beatnik cool kid, which left Hazel feeling elated.

Blunt further expressed her gratitude, emphasising that Swift's gesture was the best thing anyone had done for her child, as per People magazine.

Describing Swift as "very cool," Blunt reiterated her admiration for the singer, highlighting their mutual respect and friendship.

Blunt previously declared herself a devoted Swiftie and revealed her favourite track from Swift's repertoire, 'Cruel Summer.'

The bond between Blunt and Swift extends beyond fandom, as they have shared personal moments together, including attending a baby shower for mutual friend Blake Lively in 2016.

As Blunt eagerly anticipates attending Swift's Eras Tour in August, fans eagerly await the possibility of a reunion between the 'The Fall Guy' actor and the pop icon backstage.

