'Emilia Perez' tops Oscar nominations with 13 nods

Cartel musical Emilia Perez topped this year's Oscar nominations, earning 13 nods in an announcement on Thursday postponed by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

French director Jacques Audiard's Mexico-set musical, released by Netflix, shattered the record for the most Academy Award nominations for a non-English-language movie.

It was followed by epic immigrant saga The Brutalist, and show-stopping musical adaptation Wicked, which each picked up 10 nominations.

Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown and Vatican thriller Conclave bagged eight nods apiece.

Voting deadlines had to be extended this month, as Los Angeles -- the US entertainment capital and home city of the Academy Awards -- was devastated by multiple blazes that have killed more than two dozen people and forced tens of thousands to flee.

Nominees were unveiled in subdued circumstances, as a town that typically fixates on the Oscars race was instead fixated on yet more new fires burning north of the city.

Below is the list of all nominations for major categories, awards for which will be handed out on March 2 in Hollywood.

Best picture

A still from 'Emilia Perez'

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

I'm Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best director

'Anora' director Sean Baker

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Perez

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Best actress

Demi Moore

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here

Best actor

Adrien Brody

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best international film