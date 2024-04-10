Eid Al Fitr in UAE: Top 10 activities to plan for the week ahead

Published: Wed 10 Apr 2024, 8:42 PM

The long Eid break means you have ample time to spend with your loved ones. Why not get adventurous and try some of these activities with them?

Riverland

Celebrate Eid in style at Riverland Dubai from April 10 to 12. Enjoy dazzling fireworks, daily laser shows, and the thrilling Alien Parade. Don’t miss the ‘Dino Mania’ show and indulge in an Eid dinner buffet at Al Mashowa for Dh149 per person and Dh75 per child. Foodies can savour a culinary journey at The Keg for Dh129 for unlimited soft beverages and Dh249 for unlimited house, including food. Little guests can enjoy Neon Galaxy and JumpX. Join the fun for an unforgettable Eid.

Motiongate Dubai

Experience Eid at Motiongate Dubai, the largest Hollywood-inspired theme park in the region. Enjoy 29 thrilling rides and attractions inspired by iconic films, and dine at themed restaurants like Very Smurfy Café and Mr. Ping’s Noodle Shop. Meet your favourite characters from Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, and The Smurfs. Plus, indulge in delicious delights at the Eid street food market.

Global Village

During the festive days, Global Village transforms into a vibrant hub of activities. Explore the Eid Wonder Souq for gifts and souvenirs, then savour culinary delights in over 250 eateries. Enjoy nightly musical fireworks from April 10 to 14 at 9:00pm, alongside 200 cultural shows. Dive into thrills at Carnaval's 195 rides and games, and don't miss the new Mini World at Neon Galaxy X – Challenge Zone for kid-friendly fun. Join in for an unforgettable Eid celebration.

Legoland Dubai

Visit the Legoland Hotel for an awesome Eid celebration. Indulge in the Eid dinner buffet and brunch at Bricks Family Restaurant, featuring traditional Arabic and Middle Eastern flavours. Enjoy live cooking stations, hot dishes like lamb ouzi and seafood paella, and a special kids’ buffet. Little ones can join the Bricks Brunch Lego Friends edition with fun activities like LEGO Building Bonanza and Character Dance Parties. Don’t miss out on the festivities!

Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resort

Experience delightful Eid celebrations from April 9 to 14 at Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts. Stay packages start from Dh1,299, including half-board dine-around options. Hotel guests enjoy Q-fast access to five rides at Motiongate Dubai, while kids receive special V.I.K badges. Don’t miss the Eid al-Fitr brunch at Kalea Restaurant on April 12, featuring live entertainment and character meet and greets.

Big Balloon Ride

This Eid, Sharjah introduces the thrilling Big Balloon Ride at Al Majaz Waterfront by Golden Balloon Operations LLC. Soar 200 feet high for breathtaking skyline views in a safe, tethered environment. Enjoy six minutes of excitement on the ride. Plus, explore VR games, children’s play areas, water sports, bumper rides, and more. With prices at Dh10 to Dh100 for various games and activities, it’s the perfect family outing for a long festive weekend.

Gymboree Play & Music

Join Gymboree Play & Music Dubai at Galleria Mall and Springs Souk for three days of joyous playtime this Eid, with a 50 per cent discount on open gym sessions. From the first day of Eid to the third, families can enjoy state-of-the-art play facilities, fun activities, and festive treats. It’s a great opportunity for kids to explore independently while adults supervise closely, fostering physical, cognitive, and social development. Don’t miss out on this chance to create memorable Eid experiences with your family at Gymboree Play & Music Dubai.

The Green Planet

Celebrate Eid al-Fitr at The Green Planet Dubai. Explore 3,000 plants and animals in the indoor rainforest. Enjoy complimentary activities for kids like face painting and meeting the mascots. Attend nature talks and witness the Thunderstorm show. For an extra fee, meet the region’s Echidnas for a unique experience. Make this a memorable Eid celebration.

A lagoon escape at Vida Creek Beach

Escape into Vida Creek Beach’s man-made lagoon. Here you can immerse in chic coastal vibes while an innovative wave system creates waves like in an open sea, giving you a rejuvenating experience. Enjoy a special day pass that will include access to the lagoon and F&B credit to use at the Float Beach Lounge. This serene experience will be available daily from 7am to 7pm. Prices start from Dh100 on weekdays and Dh150 on weekends.

WildWadi Waterpark

Celebrate Eid in style at Wild Wadi Waterpark from April 9 to 14 with unlimited fun for all ages. Enjoy daily live DJ pool parties, aqua gym sessions, and social media competitions for exciting prizes. With 30 slides and attractions, including iconic photo opportunities, guests can indulge in mouthwatering food options like chocolate lava cake and healthy treats like the acai bowl. UAE residents can avail of a 30 per cent discount on day passes booked online and enjoy the ‘All-You-Can-Eat’ package for Dh75 for adults and Dh60 for children. Head out for an unforgettable waterpark experience.

