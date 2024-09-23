Ed Sheeran surprises fans with special appearance at Diljit Dosanjh's Birmingham concert

Published: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 11:52 AM Last updated: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 11:56 AM

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran made a surprise appearance during Diljit Dosanjh's ongoing Dil-Luminati Tour in Birmingham.

This performance comes just six months after Diljit invited Ed to perform in Punjabi at his Mumbai concert.

On Monday morning, both artists shared a lively Reel on Instagram, capturing the moment when Diljit, dressed in an all-white ensemble, excitedly announces Ed's arrival with the exuberant shout, "Ed Sheeran aa gaya oye! [Ed Sheeran is here]"

The audience erupts in applause as Sheeran takes to the stage in a casual black T-shirt and dark grey track pants, strumming his guitar for a rendition of his hit song, The Shape of You.

In a remarkable collaboration, Diljit joins Ed for a mashup of The Shape of You and his own track Naina, from the recently released Bollywood heist comedy Crew.

Commenters on Instagram expressed their excitement, with one user saying, "It was an incredible show! The energy was electric." Another added, "Honestly, you have made our evening so special my little nephew loved the show ... what a surprise when Ed came out .. you smashed .. may you always stay blessed."

One fan humorously remarked, "You turn Ed Sheeran into a complete Punjabi."