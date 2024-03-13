UAE

Ed Sheeran meets Ayushmann Khurrana, dances with Armaan Malik on 'Butta Bomma' song

The 33-year-old singer is set to perform in Mumbai on Saturday

By PTI

Published: Wed 13 Mar 2024, 1:45 PM

Last updated: Wed 13 Mar 2024, 1:46 PM

British music sensation Ed Sheeran met actor Ayushmann Khurrana and musician Armaan Malik ahead of his concert in Mumbai on Saturday.

The 33-year-old singer's concert, part of his '+ - = ÷ x' tour, is slated to take place at Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds in Mumbai.

He reached Mumbai earlier this week and spent a day visiting a school and playing music for young children.

On Tuesday evening, Khurrana shared a polaroid photo with Sheeran on his Instagram page.

"A Polaroid keepsake from my time with Ed. Great meeting you, @teddysphotos," the actor wrote in the caption.

Malik also met Sheeran and posted a video with the Shape Of You singer on Wednesday.

In the video, the two can be seen dancing to the Butta Bomma song from Allu Arjun's 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Watch the video below:

Sheeran’s performance in Mumbai will be the final stop in the Asia leg of ‘+ – = ÷ x’ tour. It will also feature a guest, singer-songwriter Calum Scott, and Prateek Kuhad.

