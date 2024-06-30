Dubai: Women's Run to return for 2024 edition

Published: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 2:21 PM Last updated: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 2:22 PM

The Women’s Run, the largest women-only running event in the region, announces its 2024 edition, showcasing a bold new look and vision. Taking place at Al Forsan Park in Expo City Dubai on Sunday, November 3 from 6am onwards, the event invites women of all levels to participate in a 3-kilometer fun run, a 5-kilometer circuit, or a challenging 10-kilometer distance. Organised by Planb Events and supported by the Dubai Sports Council, The Women’s Run aims to celebrate and empower women across the UAE, fostering a spirit of unity and progress.

The 2024 edition features support from prominent brands, including Strategic Partner Expo City Dubai, healthy snack brand Fade Fit, and Japanese sportswear label ASICS, the official running partner. The event also includes Paint Brush as the Art Partner, enhancing the creative experience for participants. The refreshed event logo symbolises energy, movement, inclusivity, and excellence, aiming to inspire women of all ages and backgrounds.

Leading up to the main event, The Women’s Run will activate community-led initiatives and highlight their Women Of Substance cohort for 2024. This initiative aims to build a female community where each woman inspires others by sharing their stories of triumphs and struggles through social media platforms. Eleven profiles will be featured, participating in community events and encouraging participation in the run.

The Women’s Run caters to families, offering a variety of experiences, fitness challenges, and discussions on the importance of staying fit. It welcomes athletic community groups, women entrepreneurs, resilient mothers, and humanitarian organisations, including Special Olympics UAE, Heroes Of Hope, and more.