Dubai: Waterpark sets new Guinness World Record

Aquaventure World, Dubai's premier waterpark and a record-holder for the most waterslides in a single location, has achieved yet another milestone during the Guinness World Records Tour Challenge last weekend. This time, the park set a new Guinness World Records title for the most nationalities on a waterslide in one hour, with an incredible 90 nationalities taking the plunge on the iconic "Leap of Faith" slide.

The record-setting weekend also featured a stunning feat by Emirati athlete Manea Al Marzooqi, who smashed the Guinness World Records title for the Most backflips on a flyboard in one minute, completing 41 backflips and surpassing the previous record of 30. Manea, renowned for his passion for water sports, has consistently ranked among the top in the DIMC U.A.E. National Championships in 2016 and 2017.

Visitors to the park were also invited to attempt breaking six Guinness World Records titles. Challenges ranged from water pistol target competitions and inflatable ring races to beach paddle ball games. Eight participants succeeded, walking away with official Guinness World Records certificates and unforgettable memories.

As the crown jewel of Atlantis Dubai, Aquaventure World spans 22.5 hectares and boasts over 105 slides, attractions, and experiences. It offers thrill-seekers a chance to enjoy record-breaking rides.

Aquaventure World has a long history of Guinness World Records achievements. In 2022, Aquaventure World set the record for the most waterslides in a waterpark, with 50 slides surpassing the previous 41.