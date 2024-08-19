E-Paper

Dubai tops TikTok's list of most popular cities

The platform had 29.7 million posts of the city at the time of the study

By CT Desk

Published: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 5:10 PM

Last updated: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 5:15 PM

Ok, so we knew Dubai was cool – how could it not be?

We’ve got the skyscrapers, world record-breaking attractions, theme parks, five-star hotels and the only seven-star hotel on the planet (that’s Burj Al Arab, in case you were wondering).


But now, according to a recent study by Bounce’s TikTok Travel Index, Dubai is the most popular travel destinations on TikTok. There are more than 326.3 million posts related to the city (at the time of writing; 29.7 million posts at the time of the study ) on the video-sharing platform.

Dubai was followed by London, with over 10.3 million posts on TikTok; Paris, which had more than 8.8 million posts. Istanbul came in at fourth place and New York at fifth place.


Bounce’s findings come from TikTok data, which is a platform where 46 percent of Gen Z travellers draw their inspiration from.

Wondering what you can do while in Dubai? You could follow in the footsteps of Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan, who recently explored the city and found immersive food experiences such as Krasota, skydiving hotspots such as Palm Jumeirah, knowledge hubs like Museum of the Future, and theme parks like Real Madrid World.

