Dubai: Shop from home with this mall's Digital Concierge feature

Published: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 5:45 PM

Mall of the Emirates has revolutionised retail therapy with its innovative Digital Concierge service, offering customers the luxury of finding their desired items with just a WhatsApp message. This cutting-edge service blends convenience and comfort, allowing for a premium shopping experience without the need to visit the mall physically.

The Digital Concierge WhatsApp Chat feature enables customers to explore and shop from the entire catalogue of 350 international and local brands at Mall of the Emirates, including luxury fashion labels, through a user-friendly digital interface. This groundbreaking service allows customers to shop the entire mall from the comfort of their home, saving valuable time and effort. Items are delivered within hours, ensuring a seamless shopping experience.

The simplicity of the Digital Concierge is one of its standout features. No additional apps or services are required – users can access it directly through the Mall of the Emirates app. Users can access the Mall of the Emirates Digital Concierge on WhatsApp, share an image of the desired product, and specify the store within the mall. A dedicated Digital Concierge will then discuss details such as size, colour, and preferred styles with the customer, and proceed to pick up the items from the store.

Once the item is confirmed, a payment link will be sent to the user. After payment, the product will be delivered within 4 hours, allowing customers to enjoy a fabulous and fulfilling shopping experience in the new digital era.