With 19 million views, Dubai resident's viral video with Japan's Nara deer charms the world

In a recent video that went viral on social media, UAE resident and content creator Divya Premchand captured a heartwarming interaction with the famous bowing deer of Nara in Japan.

The video, now reaching over 19 million views worldwide, shows one of Nara's iconic deer bowing in response to Divya’s gesture, creating a magical cross-cultural connection that has captivated audiences globally.

Divya, a 25-year-old Indian expat from Dubai, frequently shares her travel adventures on Instagram under the handle (@divsglam). Her recent posts from Japan have been particularly popular, but it’s her reel featuring the Nara deer that took social media by storm.

“It’s interesting because I wasn’t expecting anything special from the video. But a lot of people have been sharing their experiences in the comments, which has been great,” Divya told Khaleej Times.

"Though, I should mention that these deer can be quite aggressive, especially during mating season, so you need to maintain a safe distance," she adds.

The video now has over 1.4 million likes on Instagram. "Japan’s Nara deer are the coolest thing!" Divya shared in the caption. She noted that during her visit to other areas in Japan, like Miyajima, she didn’t enjoy the same interaction with the deer, highlighting the unique qualities of the Nara deer.

What's special about Japan's Nara deer?

Nara Park, a vast sanctuary near Osaka, is home to over 1,200 freely roaming deer that have coexisted with humans for more than two centuries. Known for their unique bond with humans, these deer have become a symbol of Japan’s local tradition, humility and gentle approach to wildlife.

Divya’s video captures this special exchange in an adorable manner, showing the deer’s graceful bow in response to her gesture. In comments below her post, viewers from around the world have expressed awe and admiration, with remarks like, “Even animals in Japan know how to be polite!” and “More civilised than humans for real.”

Her interest in visiting Nara was sparked by a video sent by her boyfriend during his own trip to Japan. “He sent me a video of him bowing to the deer, who bowed back,” she recalls. "I found that intriguing, so I made it a priority to visit.”

And her trip to Nara surely didn’t disappoint. The park, expansive and serene, allowed her to spend an entire day surrounded by these gentle animals. “It was such a peaceful experience just to sit and observe them.”

'Not all deer bow down'

Divya’s journey was carefully planned, as she’d watched videos and received tips on the correct way to interact with the deer. “I knew the proper way to bow—keep a little distance, bow three times, and then offer food,” she explained.

However, not all deer bow, says the content creator. "They usually only bow if they want food. Initially, a few deer didn’t respond, probably because they were full. But as I went further into the park, I found some that were hungry and did bow," she added.

For Divya, the significance of this viral video goes beyond a trending moment on social media. "I think it resonates because people are so used to seeing animals in captivity, like in zoos. But here, it's a natural, open interaction where the deer and humans communicate," she added. 'In their DNA to interact with people' "In other places I've visited, like Nepal and Kenya, deer tend to run away from people—they're not used to human interaction," Divya shares. "But these deer in Nara are quite different. It's almost in their DNA to interact with people. You'll see them even crossing roads and mingling with people on the streets." When asked if this experience would shape her future content, Divya was quick to respond. "I don't create content with the intent to go viral; I just travel to interesting places, and if something feels worth sharing, I share it." Though she has recently taken up travel vlogging, it's her love for authentic experiences that drives her content. "In Japan, for example, I chose to explore Aokigahara Forest and Hiroshima rather than popular attractions like Disneyland," she added. "I enjoy sharing these lesser-known places that reveal a different side of a country." After all, it's about the joy that simple moments with nature can bring, which seems to have struck a chord with audiences worldwide. Perhaps, also a reminder of the shared language we can have with animals, even halfway across the world!