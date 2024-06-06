E-Paper

Dubai Opera wraps up record-breaking season with over 250,000 attendees

The season featured a diverse lineup of 100 productions and 200 performances, including the UAE premieres of renowned orchestras and ballet companies

By CT Desk

Published: Thu 6 Jun 2024, 1:24 PM

Dubai Opera concludes its 2023-2024 season with an unprecedented attendance of over 250,000 spectators, marking the highest turnout since its inception in 2016.

The season featured a diverse lineup of 100 productions and 200 performances, including the UAE premieres of renowned orchestras and ballet companies. Highlights include the return of The Phantom of the Opera with an Arab lead, the debut of Matilda, and innovative initiatives like Film Music Week.


Dubai Opera also unveiled a new partnership with Audi and upgraded its sound system. Head of Dubai Opera, Paolo Petrocelli, expressed pride in the venue's role as a cultural hub, hinting at an exciting lineup for the upcoming season. For announcements about the upcoming 2024-2025 season, visit dubaiopera.com.


