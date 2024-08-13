'Dubai offers safety for women in business', says German expat

Published: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 1:53 PM Last updated: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 1:54 PM

Dubai’s appeal as a “safe place” for women has played a major role for women in business, says German national Angela Thomas, CEO and Founder, Angel Success Consulting-FFZCO.

Angela, 48, is an experienced entrepreneur and consultant with a diverse background in the beauty industry. She is the founder of multiple successful ventures, including the Money Making Frontdesk, Angel Success Consulting, Skillionair, and a beauty school. Angela has also written many books and is a mentor who is passionate about continuous learning and innovation.

“Growing up, I was surrounded by the hustle and bustle of my family's bakery. My aunts and other family members were exceptional in sales, and they taught me the nuances of customer interactions and effective selling skills,” recalls Angela.

However, it was a young entrepreneur from West Germany that Angela met shortly after the reunification who truly ignited her entrepreneurial spirit, At just 17, she learned from him the essentials of building and scaling a business. His mentorship laid the foundation for her future endeavours and helped shape her approach to business today.

“I have been visiting Dubai as a trainer since 2016, frequently booked as an expert in the beauty industry. Initially, I didn't think Dubai was a place I could live due to the traffic. However, the global political developments and my multiple stays here made me reconsider.

“My personal growth from a small village in Rhineland-Palatinate to a successful businesswoman made me realise the importance of safety for women in business, which Dubai offers,” adds, Angela.

Angela’s company's headquarters is based in Silicon Oasis. Given that she frequently visit clients on-site and work online, this setup allows her to be highly creative and productive from her home office.

“Deciding not to drive myself, I now make effective use of my time by handling business matters from the backseat of my driver’s car, turning the commuting time into productive work sessions,” said Angela.

Her work as an author provides flexibility to choose working locations, enhancing her ability to adapt to various environments and maintain productivity.

Change in the role of a mentor

The concept of mentorship is incredibly broad and vital. A mentor doesn’t necessarily have to be in the same physical space as you. “In today’s digital age, a mentor doesn’t need to sit across you. This flexibility has allowed me to benefit from multiple mentors who provide immense value through various means,” said Angela.