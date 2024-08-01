'Dubai is the greatest city in the world': Radio star Kris Fade wins big at Reality TV Awards in London

Published: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 2:23 PM Last updated: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 2:24 PM

Kris Fade, a prominent radio personality, has been captivating listeners on Virgin Radio Dubai's morning show, 'The Kris Fade Show', for over 16 years. His engaging style and charismatic presence have made him one of the most popular radio jockeys in the UAE.

Recently, Kris added another accolade to his illustrious career by winning the Reality Personality of the Year award for his participation in the hit Netflix show Dubai Bling at the National Reality TV Awards held in London on July 31.

Flying to London on Emirates, Kris shared an inspiring social media post, reflecting on his transformative journey with Dubai Bling. In his post, he recalled the moment he agreed to be part of the show, a decision that pushed him out of his comfort zone.

He emphasised the significance of saying 'yes' more often than 'no' and taking risks to grow and reach new heights.

In his heartfelt acceptance speech, Kris expressed his gratitude and excitement. "Waddup London, make some noise. I moved from Australia 16 years ago to set up a radio station called Virgin Radio. I told my parents I'd be here for two [years], but it's been 16 years, and Dubai is the greatest city in the world. I'm so humbled to be here representing Dubai Bling. Many of us had no idea what we were getting into, like many of us in this room."