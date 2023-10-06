Dubai: Indian actor Allu Arjun to unveil wax figure at Madame Tussauds

Published: Fri 6 Oct 2023, 10:22 AM Last updated: Fri 6 Oct 2023, 10:56 AM

A new wax figure is all set to be added to Madame Tussauds Dubai's grand collection.

Renowned Indian actor Allu Arjun, best known for his work across Telugu cinema, is making his way to the red carpet — this time in wax form.

The celebrated actor will be revealing his wax figure in person later this year.

The actor who is also known as the 'King of Dance' in South Indian cinema commented on the news of his wax figure. “I visited Madame Tussauds in Los Angeles and was blown away by the experience! I can’t believe that now I’ll have a wax figure, I never would have believed it!”

His duplicate wax form will be wearing an iconic red jacket which the star wore in the boardroom dance scene from his movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Prior to the making of a wax figure, a sitting usually takes place between the celebrity and artists at Madame Tussauds. For Allu's statue this took place earlier this year, where over 200 measurements were taken, being the normal, detailed process needed to create a wax figure.

The actor's figure will be placed inside the interactive 'Bollywood Zone' inside the attraction located on Bluewaters.

Sanaz Kollsrud, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Dubai said: "Allu Arjun is without a doubt the biggest actor from the south of India. What better way to mark his incredible success than by giving the fans what they want — his first ever wax figure! Our artists have been working with Allu on his likeness and we can’t wait to unveil the figure later this year!”

The beloved dance icon is a six-time Filmfare Award winner, three-time Nandi Award winner and recently National Award winner — the first Telugu Actor in 69 years to win this award.

