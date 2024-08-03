Dubai: Grade 9 student stars in emotional film that bagged international awards

Published: Sat 3 Aug 2024, 2:53 PM Last updated: Sat 3 Aug 2024, 2:56 PM

In an era where global cinema is increasingly intertwined, a recent highlight has emerged from a Dubai school.

A grade 9 student from Gems Modern Academy (GMA) is captivating audiences with her performance in an Indo-Jordanian film, showcasing the potential of young talent and the cross-cultural exchange in the world of cinema.

‘Yellow Bus’ has already garnered international acclaim. Released on OSN+ in the UAE and cinemas across Saudi Arabia, the film has mesmerised audiences and critics alike.

Aarushi Laud’s performance in the film has not only marked a significant milestone in her burgeoning acting career but also brought home prestigious accolades.

The film has already won the World Vision Award for Best Film at the Cinequest Film Festival in San Jose, California, and the Best Film Award at the Johannesburg Film Festival in South Africa.

The world premiere took place at the Toronto International Film Festival, while the Asia premiere was held at MAMI, Mumbai Film Festival in India. The film was also screened at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.

Why 'Yellow Bus'?

Inspired by past incidents where school children tragically lost their lives after being left inside sweltering school buses, the film delves into a harrowing narrative. After discovering that her daughter was abandoned to perish in the blistering desert heat on a school bus, an Indian woman residing in the Gulf embarks on a relentless quest for truth and justice.

Speaking to Khaleej Times about her experience of shooting in the film, Aarushi Laud who played the sister to the girl who died in the narrative, said, “I felt a mix of emotions while shooting. I was very excited initially but when the shooting started and I saw the big filming cameras, microphones, and the set, I got a bit nervous.”

“But the writer and director of the film, Wendy Bednarz, who is a faculty at NYU Abu Dhabi, really helped me get comfortable with the other actors on the set. So, it was a mix of emotions but in the end, I was proud of myself and for doing what I did.”

“Shooting a few scenes was tiring, but I remained enthusiastic and had a lot of fun throughout.” She explained the shooting of the film continued in Abu Dhabi for about a month.

“I was in Grade 6 then, so I was much younger that time. We used to start shooting around 7am and it went on till evening. But some days were shorter.” Shedding light on a few challenges along the way the now Grade 9 student said, “Sometimes, I had to do many takes to get that perfect shot. At times I had to do 15 takes, and all actors had to memorise the dialogue a day before the shooting. It was hard work as well. But it was a great learning experience,” added the pupil.

Aarushi, who chanced upon this project, had earlier auditioned for a few advertisements as well.