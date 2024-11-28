Dubai: Free concerts, daily fireworks as DSF announces 38 days of non-stop entertainment

Photo: Supplied

Dubai will be bustling with star-studded concerts and live family-friendly shows as the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) launches an all-new concept for its 30th edition.

The first-ever DSF Nights is taking over Dubai Festival City Mall (DFCM) from December 6 to January 12, 2025, for 38 days of "non-stop entertainment" — with daily fireworks, two Imagine fountain shows, a retail pop-up, dining concepts, and raffle draws.

Free concerts are lined up for every Saturday of the DSF, with some iconic Arab stars set to take the stage. Visitors can reserve their spots through the Blue Rewards app.

Here's a schedule of DSF Nights performances at DFCM:

December 6: Ahmed Saad

December 7: Shamma Hamdan

December 14: Diana Haddad

December 21: Yara Mena

January 4, 2025: Hams Fikri

January 11: Ibrahim Al Sultan

More artists will be announced in the coming weeks, ensuring this musical celebration keeps the energy soaring throughout the season.

Every Sunday from December 8 to January 12, 2025, the world-famous X Factor will be held live at the DFCM.

The singing competition will feature three categories, each guided by the expertise of celebrated judges Ragheb Alama, Rahma Riad, and Fayez AlSaeed. Under their mentorship, participants will light up the stage with show-stopping performances in their quest for stardom.

Fireworks , Imagine show