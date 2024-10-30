Dubai Fitness Challenge: This fast-food franchise has set a new Guinness World Record

Subway marked the launch of its Footlongest Crunch Series in the Middle East by achieving a new Guinness World Records title. In a feat that combined fitness and flavour, Subway organised the largest crunches relay ever during the ongoing Dubai Fitness Challenge, bringing together 261 fitness enthusiasts for a unique record-setting event at South View School in the city.

The crunch relay saw participants powering through 13 minutes of non-stop crunches, and the excitement in the air was palpable as the record was officially set. To celebrate, the participants were treated to freshly made Subway sandwiches right after the relay. Among the attendees was Amal Bin Haidar, the former captain of the UAE Women’s National Basketball Team, who joined in the record-breaking spirit. Also supporting the Footlongest Crunch Series campaign was Farah Jefry, a prominent football player from Saudi Arabia’s Ittihad Ladies Football Club.

The Footlongest Crunch Series has been introduced in collaboration with Doritos, and the menu draws inspiration from a regional tradition of adding a satisfying crunch to beloved sandwiches. This custom has been popular across the Middle East, where the addition of chips has long been a part of the sandwich experience. The new menu items include two unique subs, a freshly made salad, and the Footlong Loaded Doritos – an ultimate crunchy side that adds a twist to Subway’s offerings.

Available for a limited time in select locations across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain, this special edition of the Subway Series menu celebrates regional flavours and trends with fresh, chef-curated ingredients.