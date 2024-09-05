Dubai: 'Fame Academy' star Gary Phelan dies

Published: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 2:00 PM

Singer Gary Phelan, best known for his stint in Fame Academy , passed away at the age of 42 in Dubai.

His death was confirmed by his friends on social media last month; a cause of death has not been confirmed.

The singer was part of Fame Academy’s season 2 in 2003.

Phelan’s manager, Simon Hanning, wrote on Facebook that the singer was found in his flat in Dubai. He then launched a fundraiser to pay for the costs of returning his body to the UK, the Daily Mail reported.

His August 15 post on Facebook reads: “I am so so sad to share the tragic news that my buddy, my friend and artist I managed Gary Phelan was found in his apartment in Dubai at the weekend. I am beyond devastated and can’t as yet put into words how this news has left his family and friends feeling. He was loved by so many people, and I am already missing our chats, his sending me his latest song he’d written and the general banter we had.

“We did some amazing things together, he was everything you would ask of a friend. I’m truly heart broken.”

Later, he updated well-wishers on the Just Giving page, saying: “Dear all, we did it! Gary was brought home to the UK over the weekend. I have spoken with Gary’s family and they have been overwhelmed with the many heartfelt messages and generosity as we all came together in the one aim. There will be a further update from the family with details of Gary’s funeral in a few days.