Dubai: Enter the Nonnaverse for meals by grandma chefs

Nonna Silvana, the latest grandma chef in town, offers the heart of Palermo on a plate
If you’re in Dubai and longing for the taste of home, or just a hug from grandma, head to Nonnaverse. It’s a dining experience where tradition meets innovation, and every meal feels like a family reunion.
The star of the show is nonna (grandmother in Italian) Silvana who, without speaking a word of English, welcomes you with exuberant charm and warm hugs. She will strike an animated conversation and even break into an occasional dance during your seven-course meal.
Born in Palermo in 1955 as the youngest of five siblings, Silvana Ligotti’s childhood was steeped in the culinary traditions of her family. Her father’s passion for cooking inspired her, while her mother passed down the art of knitting and crochet.
At 32, Silvana married, and though she faced the heartbreak of losing her husband after 11 years, she channelled her love into creating a warm and joyful life for her children. Her talent for Sicilian cuisine became a cornerstone of her family’s happiness, and her legacy lives on in her son, Andrea, who is now a chef himself.
The story of how Nonna Silvana came to Dubai is as heartwarming as her food. Her son Marco, who has lived in Dubai for over a decade as a fitness instructor, frequently hosted friends and clients who marveled at Silvana’s home-cooked meals during her visits. A chance conversation with one of his clients, who had a vision for a rotating nonna restaurant concept, planted the seed for what would become Nonnaverse.
“My mother would visit me in Dubai and cook the most incredible meals. My friends and clients began asking, ‘Where can we get authentic Italian food like this?’ I’d always joke, ‘Come to my apartment—my mom makes the best!’ But when the opportunity arose to bring her talents to a restaurant, I knew we had something special. And here we are, creating magic together,” Marco recalls with a laugh. Silvana, initially hesitant, embraced the idea with her characteristic warmth and enthusiasm.
Nonnaverse is more than just a restaurant—it’s a celebration of heritage and human connection. Silvana not only cooks but also teaches the restaurant’s team how to prepare her recipes, ensuring that every dish reflects the heart of Sicilian cuisine.
Silvana’s cooking reflects the vibrant tapestry of Sicilian history, blending influences from Greek, Arab, Spanish, and French cuisines. Her dishes, like her famous cannoli and pumpkin rissoto, are a sensory journey through Sicily’s past, crafted with love and authenticity.
The restaurant’s menu, carefully curated by Silvana, showcases traditional dishes adapted for fine dining while maintaining their authentic essence. The result is a dining experience that feels like sitting at nonna’s table, where every bite carries the love and care of home cooking.
Beyond its culinary mission, Nonnaverse is committed to social impact. All proceeds from the restaurant are donated to UAE-based charities, combining the joy of shared meals with the power to give back to the community.
What truly sets Nonnaverse apart is the personal touch that Silvana brings. She visits tables, engages with guests, and ensures everyone feels like part of her extended family.
“She doesn’t just cook,” Marco explains. “She creates a feeling—a sense of belonging and love. People don’t just come for the food; they come for the connection.”
“Our mission is to offer more than food,” explains Bhupender Nath, Founder and MD of Passion F&B Group which owns Nonnaverse. “It’s to recreate the feelings of love, family, and togetherness that a nonna’s cooking brings. It is in line with our belief that grandma’s never retire.”
Nonnaverse isn’t just a culinary tribute; it’s a movement to empower grandmothers and spotlight their incredible skills. Many nonnas have spent decades perfecting their craft in family kitchens, often unnoticed by the world. Nonnaverse gives them a platform to share their talent while earning an income.
“This project proves that grandmothers can still shine,” says Nath. “Their age is their strength, and their experience is their gift to all of us.”
While Nonnaverse celebrates tradition, it doesn’t shy away from creativity. Each menu offers a mix of authentic dishes and imaginative fusions. For instance, in the seven-course menu, you get to taste homemade focaccia and an imaginative fusion of panela with caponata among others.
Perhaps what makes Nonnaverse truly exceptional is the human touch. Guests don’t just enjoy a meal; they feel like part of a family. Nonna Silvana often checks in with diners, asking about their experience and sharing her warmth.
“Mom’s cooking isn’t just about food; it’s about preserving traditions and celebrating the cultural influences that shaped Sicilian cuisine,” says Marco “She has taught our team the art of cooking with love, the way she learned it from her own family.”
“It’s not just about the food,” says a guest. “It’s about the love and care that you feel from the moment you walk in. This isn’t just dining; it’s a memory in the making.”
The rotating nonna concept ensures that Nonnaverse remains dynamic and ever-evolving. In the near future you could see nonnas from Saudi or Germany donning the chefs cap. As each nonna shares her unique culinary heritage, diners can look forward to exploring new traditions and flavours every few months.
For now, Nonna Silvana continues to charm guests with her Sicilian hospitality. And while her dishes are reason enough to visit, it’s her warmth and genuine care that make Nonnaverse an unforgettable experience.
