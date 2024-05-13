Dubai: Enjoy a day out with your gal pals with these offers

Published: Mon 13 May 2024, 4:48 PM

Take a break from the hustle of the week and relax elegantly with your girlfriends with these weekday discounts:

Surf Club

Surf Club, located on the beachfront of Palm West Beach, hosts a weekly Wednesday event for women called Dreaming of Rose. This four-hour event from 12pm to 4pm allows ladies to enjoy the beach, an assortment of food prepared by the chef, and relaxing music, all for Dh200. Dreaming of Rose provides women a pleasant midweek break.

The Grazer

Celebrate Womanhood every Wednesday at The Grazer! Take advantage of the Ladies Day promotion with 50 per cent off your total bill when you dine with your best girlfriends. Spoil yourself with our delicious salads, entrées and more from our menu. Seize this opportunity for quality time together while saving money. Relax in the charming atmosphere, make unforgettable memories, and leave feeling pampered. We're open 8am to 11:30pm every Wednesday for ladies' night out.

Boho Beach Ladies day

Every Friday from noon to 5pm, Ula's Boho Beach offers a Ladies Day for just Dh99, providing women a chance to relax and rejuvenate. This special price includes access to the pool and beach plus refreshments. On Ladies Day, women can unwind in the peaceful atmosphere of Ula's exclusive beach and pool, soaking up the sunrays and listening to the calming sounds of the ocean waves. The day is designed for women to experience tranquility and restoration.

Sandy Souls

Enjoy a fun ladies night out every Friday at Sandy Souls from 7pm to 10pm. For just Dh99, indulge in a delicious 3-course dinner with dishes like burrata cheese, fried calamari, steak, pasta, and cheesecake. Your meal also comes with three free coolers. Soak in the elegant bohemian atmosphere and celebrate your female friendships under the stars at Ula and the Mövenpick Al Marjan Resort in Ras Al Khaimah. As the sun sets, vibe to the music and enjoy culinary delights in a vibrant setting. Whether seeking relaxation during the day or excitement at night, embrace an extraordinary experience at this charming destination.

Byron Bathers

The Byron is a perfect place to kick back and relax with friends. Their popular ladies' day event happens every Wednesday afternoon from 1pm to 4pm. Sit back at this Australian-inspired beachside spot and enjoy a platter of light lunch bites while enjoying unlimited pours of refreshments for Dh99. Beach and pool access is included. You'll find The Byron Bathers Club in the Al Manhal Building on the Palm Jumeirah Shoreline.

FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Every Thursday from 12pm to 4pm, women can enjoy Secret Parties' Praia Ladies' Day at FIVE Palm Jumeirah. For Dh150, ladies get lunch and unlimited beverage. Overall, Thursdays offer a special ladies' day deal at this Dubai hotspot, with food and entertainment provided at a set price for women and a minimum spend of Dh300 is required for men.

Laguna Beach Taverna and Lounge

Banish those midweek blues with an easygoing, stylish beach-front lounge where women can take advantage of daytime and nighttime offers. For a laidback beach day with your girlfriends, reserve one of the premium cabanas (four guests maximum per bed) for Dh399, fully redeemable on food and beverages from noon to 6pm. Then continue the fun for ladies' night, when Dh99 gets you unlimited refreshments from 7pm to 10pm on Wednesdays.

ALSO READ: