Dubai Comedy Festival: South African comedic talents to perform in the city

South Africa’s comedic brilliance is set to dazzle the stage at the ongoing Dubai Comedy Festival. Adding to an already stellar lineup, two of the country's comedic treasures, Alfred Adriaan and Riaad Moosa, will treat audiences with their trademark wit and charm. Renowned for their ability to tackle sensitive topics with humour and insight, these comedians promise a fresh and hilarious take on life, relationships, and society.
Alfred Adriaan will tickle funny bones with his show "Unfit at 40," chronicling the comical trials of navigating middle-aged life. Catch him on Friday, April 19 at Roxy Cinemas in Dubai Hills Mall.
Meanwhile, Riaad Moosa, beloved by both local and international audiences, will prescribe a healthy dose of laughter at Roxy Cinemas in Dubai Hills Mall on Saturday, April 20. With a knack for blending observational humour with personal anecdotes, Moosa's performances are as thought-provoking as they are rib-tickling.
Presented by Dubai Comedy Festival and entertainment leaders, Blu Blood, in collaboration with Dubai Calendar, Hyperama, and Lekker Shop, these comedic gems promise to delight audiences of all backgrounds. Don't miss the chance to catch them live at one of Dubai's premier venues.
Celebrating laughter from April 12th to April 21st, Dubai Comedy Festival is your ticket to a world of hilarity, featuring some of the globe's funniest personalities. Secure your tickets now on Platinumlist and join in the laughter extravaganza.
