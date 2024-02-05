Dubai-based event company founder aims to bridge cultures through music

Published: Mon 5 Feb 2024, 7:05 PM

In the heart of Dubai's bustling entertainment scene lies Portfolio Managing Events (PME), a company that has redefined live concerts and musical experiences. Founded by Salman Ahmed, PME isn't just about organising events; it's about creating moments that resonate with people long after the music fades.

In a recent conversation with City Times, Salman Ahmed shared insights into PME's philosophy, its journey, and the vision for the future.

"Music is therapy in every way, a necessity," Salman reflects. "It's a part of everyone's life, actually." This belief forms the cornerstone of PME's mission – to be more than just a concert organiser; a facilitator of joy, unity, and cultural exchange.

Salman emphasises the emotional impact of live concerts, where people from diverse backgrounds come together to share tears, laughter, and moments of togetherness. "When you're sad and you want to be happy, music plays a part," he says. "It's about the experience, the connection forged between artists and audiences."

PME's commitment to community building and cultural integration sets it apart. Salman talks about bridging cultures, meeting minds, and uniting people through music. The company's events attract not only local audiences but also international visitors, drawn by the promise of world-class entertainment.

The conversation touches upon PME's deep-rooted ties with the UAE. "Dubai and Abu Dhabi and the UAE are home for all of us," Salman affirms. He praises the city's vibrancy, ease of doing business, and its appeal to artists worldwide. PME's presence in the UAE extends beyond Bollywood, with plans to showcase Arabic talent, catering to diverse audience preferences.

But PME isn't just about catering to adults; it's also venturing into the kids' genre. Salman discusses recent initiatives to engage young audiences, recognising the importance of entertainment for children's development.

Reflecting on challenges, Salman shares anecdotes of managing crises behind the scenes – from delayed flights to last-minute arrangements. Yet, these challenges are part of the adrenaline-fuelled world of event management, where success lies in overcoming obstacles and delivering unforgettable experiences.

Looking ahead, Salman unveils PME's upcoming lineup, featuring renowned artists like Arijit Singh and plans to promote Arabic, especially, Emirati music talents. "We want to do something for the music lovers in the Emirates," Salman asserts, emphasising the company's commitment to nurturing local talent and celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the region.

In essence, PM Entertainment isn't just about organising concerts; it's about creating transformative experiences, fostering connections, and spreading joy through the universal language of music. Salman recalled a phrase from Aamir Khan: "Events are not about when things are right; events are when things go wrong."