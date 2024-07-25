E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai TikToker Asallah Kamel gets engaged to best friend

Check out her huge oval-shaped diamond ring

By CT Desk

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

Published: Thu 25 Jul 2024, 12:33 PM

Last updated: Thu 25 Jul 2024, 12:39 PM

Talk about birthday surprises. When she was proposed to by her partner of five years, Dubai-based Egyptian TikToker Asallah Kamel was surrounded by family and friends. The former MBC 3 correspondent took to Instagram to post a bundle of photos from the event, where she was dressed in while with a sleek hair-do to match.

She joked in the caption: “5 years of training paid off.”


She also posted an image of her holding a bouquet of roses, where you can see her oval diamond engagement on her ring finger.

She later took to TikTok to share a video from her birthday bash, where she and her friends and family can be heard ululating. She subtitled the video as well, writing: “Me enjoying my 28th birthday surrounded by my amazing friends, family and marrying my best friend.” She holds her hand up in the black-and-white video to show off her bling.


Kamel was born on June 21, 1995 in Cairo, Egypt. She has worked on a number of television shows such as H2O, Eish Safari, and Tasali Ahla Alam. She has also worked in movies including Awdat Um Al Duwais (2009) and Haneen (2010).

ALSO READ:



More news from Entertainment