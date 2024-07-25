Dubai TikToker Asallah Kamel gets engaged to best friend

The upcoming film portrays the love affair between a couple and their parents
Talk about birthday surprises. When she was proposed to by her partner of five years, Dubai-based Egyptian TikToker Asallah Kamel was surrounded by family and friends. The former MBC 3 correspondent took to Instagram to post a bundle of photos from the event, where she was dressed in while with a sleek hair-do to match.
She joked in the caption: “5 years of training paid off.”
She also posted an image of her holding a bouquet of roses, where you can see her oval diamond engagement on her ring finger.
She later took to TikTok to share a video from her birthday bash, where she and her friends and family can be heard ululating. She subtitled the video as well, writing: “Me enjoying my 28th birthday surrounded by my amazing friends, family and marrying my best friend.” She holds her hand up in the black-and-white video to show off her bling.
Kamel was born on June 21, 1995 in Cairo, Egypt. She has worked on a number of television shows such as H2O, Eish Safari, and Tasali Ahla Alam. She has also worked in movies including Awdat Um Al Duwais (2009) and Haneen (2010).
