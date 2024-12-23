Dubai: Asha Bhosle, Sonu Nigam to perform at Coca-Cola Arena this month

For a night of melody, you’ll want to get yourself tickets to Asha Bhosle and Sonu Nigam’s performance at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 29.

The show is being organised by live entertainment company PME Entertainment, BNW Developments, and Burj Mayfair Real Estate.

The Indian singers are expected to belt out crowd favourites such as Le Gayi, Radha Kaise Na Jale, Kajra Mohabbat Wala, Bole Chudiya, and No Entry.

Zanai Bhosle, Asha's granddaughter, will also be performing at the event.

Asha explained, “Sharing the stage with Sonu will be a wonderful experience and will create new memories in Dubai, likely for the first and last time. We hope to leave a lasting legacy for our audiences in the UAE. Coming from a world-class musical family, singing came naturally to me as music was so deeply ingrained in our lives. Now, I’m at a stage where I want the next generation to carry forward this art and continue entertaining audiences. Music flows through my veins, and performing on stage gives my life purpose. I hope we can bring that warmth and euphoria to the UAE audience through our performance.”

And Nigam shared, "It is truly an honor to perform alongside a legend like Asha ji, who has changed the music culture of our country. I am not just excited to share the stage with her—I am thrilled to witness the magic we'll create for the UAE audience. This performance will be nothing short of extraordinary for me. The idea behind this concert is to create new memories while celebrating the Old ones. The UAE has always been incredible, showering me with love every time I've performed here. I promise this evening will be an unforgettable experience, one of the most memorable nights of your life."