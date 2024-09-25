Doja Cat shuts down Joseph Quinn engagement rumours

Doja Cat (Photo by Reuters)

Published: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 11:35 AM

Popular rapper and singer Doja Cat opened up about her relationship status after sporting a ring on her left hand, reported E! News.

The singer was recently linked to Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn and rumours abounded about an engagement after she was spotted wearing a ring on her finger while performing at the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

However, she clarified things with an X, formerly Twitter, post, where she wrote: "No I'm not engaged. It's a David Yurman ring with no rocks in it." The post has since been deleted.

Doja earlier expressed interest in the actor from A Quiet Place: Day One while interacting with his Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp.

Schnapp has revealed that there are no hard feelings between him and Doja Cat after he recently shared their private messages on social media.

The actor shared a light-hearted video of himself taking on a quick math quiz set to Doja Cat's hit track Kiss Me More.

"Guys everything is all good I apologised and I still follow her and love her music no hard feelings," he commented in the 15-second clip.

Things turned sour after Doja messaged Schnapp, who plays Will Byers in the hit Netflix show, asking him to set her up with his co-star Joseph Quinn, who plays Eddie Munson. "Noah can you tell Joseph to hit me up," she wrote, adding, "Wait no. does he have a gf?"