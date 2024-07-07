Documentary on 'RRR' director SS Rajamouli gets a release date

His recent post featuring two rings has inspired curiosity among fans in the UAE
A documentary on the life and works of film director SS Rajamouli now has a release date
Rajamouli’s oeuvre includes films like Baahubali and RRR, for which he brought home an Oscar.
Streaming platform Netflix announced the release date of the documentary, captioning the post: "One man. Numerous blockbusters. Endless ambition. What did it take for this legendary filmmaker to reach his peak? Modern Masters: S.S. Rajamouli, coming on 2 August, only on Netflix!"
Presented by Anupama Chopra, the documentary also features insights from global luminaries like James Cameron, Joe Russo, and Karan Johar, as well as close friends and colleagues such as Prabhas, Jr NTR, Rana Daggubati and Ram Charan.
Netflix partnered with Applause Entertainment and Film Companion Studios to make the documentary, which highlights Rajamouli's influence on Indian and international cinema, with interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.
Talking about her experience working on the documentary film, producer and host Anupama Chopra said, "S.S. Rajamouli is a visionary whose imagination has altered the course of Indian cinema. His craft has captivated audiences around the world. His epic narratives have redefined storytelling standards. We are thrilled to work with Netflix and Applause Entertainment to highlight his extraordinary career and his lasting influence on the world of film."
Meanwhile, Rajamouli was recently seen playing a cameo in Nag Ashwin's epic Kalki 2898 AD, out in UAE cinemas now.
