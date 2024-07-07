Documentary on 'RRR' director SS Rajamouli gets a release date

S.S. Rajamouli (Photo by AFP)

Published: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 11:41 AM

A documentary on the life and works of film director SS Rajamouli now has a release date

Rajamouli’s oeuvre includes films like Baahubali and RRR, for which he brought home an Oscar.

Streaming platform Netflix announced the release date of the documentary, captioning the post: "One man. Numerous blockbusters. Endless ambition. What did it take for this legendary filmmaker to reach his peak? Modern Masters: S.S. Rajamouli, coming on 2 August, only on Netflix!"

Presented by Anupama Chopra, the documentary also features insights from global luminaries like James Cameron, Joe Russo, and Karan Johar, as well as close friends and colleagues such as Prabhas, Jr NTR, Rana Daggubati and Ram Charan.

Netflix partnered with Applause Entertainment and Film Companion Studios to make the documentary, which highlights Rajamouli's influence on Indian and international cinema, with interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.