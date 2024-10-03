Doctor who provided Matthew Perry's drugs pleads guilty

'Uprising' is one of 224 official entries this year
One of two doctors charged in connection with the drug overdose death of Friends star Matthew Perry pleaded guilty in a US court on Wednesday.
Mark Chavez, 54, faces up to 10 years in prison after admitting to conspiring to distribute ketamine in the weeks before the actor was found dead in the pool of his Los Angeles home in October of last year.
Chavez is the third of five defendants to admit to charges filed over Perry's death, which shocked millions of fans around the world.
Two people — the doctor who allegedly administered the anaesthetic to the troubled actor a number of times before his death, and a woman who is an alleged dealer to Hollywood celebrities — have both denied the charges they face.
