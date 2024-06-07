Discover the Ultimate Entertainment: Yango Play superapp

Published: Fri 7 Jun 2024, 1:29 PM

You’ve recently launched the Yango Play app, a 3-in-1 entertainment superapp, in the UAE. Can you please share what users can expect?

With the launch of Yango Play in the UAE and other GCC countries, users can expect an entertainment experience like no other. This all in one superapp seamlessly combines video streaming, personalised music streaming, and interactive mini-games, all accessible within a single, intuitive interface. Yango Play offers exclusive access to a broad range of Arabic and international films and series, curated to appeal to diverse tastes and genres. The music section, My Vibe, powered by AI, that blends regional hits with global favourites, adapts to the user’s music preferences during the listening process and offers a unique listening experience tailored to each user.

Additionally, Yango Play’s interactive mini-games add a layer of fun and engagement, perfect for those moments in between. All features are enhanced by Yasmina, an Arabic- and English-speaking, human-like AI assistant, who guides users through the app, ensuring a smooth and enriched user experience. Yango Play is launched to redefine digital entertainment in the region, bringing a rich and diverse content library directly to your fingertips.

What makes Yango Play stand out from the other apps out there?

Yango Play differentiates itself by harnessing advanced AI technology to deliver a highly personalised and engaging user experience. This platform is not just about streaming; it’s about creating an ecosystem where users can enjoy exclusive film premieres, access My Vibe — AI-driven music streaming, and interactive gaming. A major focus is placed on promoting Arabic content and supporting local talent, with collaborations across the Mena region enhancing our rich content library and nurturing the cultural ecosystem.

Our standout feature, ‘City,’ allows users to immerse themselves deeper into the app by building and managing a virtual city through mini-games, earning points to unlock new features. This blend of entertainment and interaction sets Yango Play apart as a leader in personalised digital experiences.

Additionally, Yasmina, our human-like AI assistant, enhances the uniqueness of Yango Play by offering bilingual, culturally nuanced interactions, making every session on the app more engaging and personalised.

We heard My Vibe on Yango Play uses AI to select music based on our moods—that’s fascinating. Can you guide on how this tech makes our music vibes even better? What is the difference between a recommendation system on Spotify, Angami or Apple Music?

My Vibe leverages state-of-the-art AI technology to offer a music listening experience that is not only deeply personalised but also dynamically responsive in real time to your moods and preferences. The system surpasses traditional music recommendation algorithms by analysing thousands of musical attributes and user behaviours to tailor playlists not just to current preferences but also adapting to evolving tastes. My Vibe’s musical analysis and regional specificity make it an essential choice for those seeking a personalised connection to music in the GCC.

Who is Yasmina? She sounds like a real digital buddy. What’s the most impressive thing she can do?

Yasmina is a human-like AI assistant integrated into the Yango Play app. Fluent in both Khaleeji Arabic and English, Yasmina offers app users a chance to explore its unique capabilities and engage in human-like interactions that enhance the overall Yango Play experience.

Here are some of Yasmina’s standout features that make the Yango Play experience more personalised and seamless:

AI with a Human Touch: Yasmina is not only proficient in major Arabic dialects but also excels in engaging users in authentic and enjoyable conversations. Whether you’re looking for a light-hearted chat or a good laugh, Yasmina can keep the conversation flowing and even tell jokes.

Music Expert: As a music connoisseur, Yasmina tailors music recommendations to fit your mood. Simply saying, “Yasmina, play relaxing music,” prompts her to select and play tracks that perfectly match how you’re feeling.

AI-driven Entertainer: Yasmina is well-versed in entertainment, equipped to share fun facts about your favourite actors and movies, enriching your viewing experience with interesting insights. Cultural Guide: Catering to both native Arabic speakers and those keen to learn more about the Arab world, Yasmina can recite verses from the Holy Quran and provide you with the current Hijri calendar date, connecting you deeper with the culture. Helpful Companion: Yasmina is ready to assist with daily tasks, whether you need a weather update, today’s date, or prayer times in any city around the world, making her a truly indispensable part of your day. With her deep integration into the Yango Play app and her broad range of skills, Yasmina not only enriches your entertainment experience but also serves as a bridge to the rich cultural heritage of the Arab world, all through real-time interactions and assistance. What kinds of music does My Vibe offer? Are we talking local hits, international favourites, or a bit of both? My Vibe offers a rich blend of local hits and international favourites, ensuring a music experience that caters to diverse tastes. Users can enjoy everything from the latest Arabic and Khaleeji hits, celebrated for their vibrant rhythms and unique melodies, to popular international tracks spanning genres like pop, rock, hip-hop, and more. The service not only highlights well-known artists but also introduces users to emerging local talents across the Mena, thereby supporting and promoting regional music scenes. Additionally, My Vibe uses advanced AI algorithms to continually adapt and refine its music recommendations, ensuring users are always a touch away from music that resonates with their current mood or activity. What are this month’s music highlights? Each month, Yango Play showcases a diverse array of new editor playlists, featuring a broad spectrum of genres and styles. This month, Yango Play is thrilled to spotlight a selection of emerging and established talents. Dive into Neemz on ‘Rap is a Woman’ and Husayn on ‘Rappers from Egypt,’ where these young artists showcase their unique skills. Additionally, our ‘Hot Tracks of the Month’ playlist features renowned artists like Elissa, Abeer Nehme, Ragheb Alama, Tamer Hosny, Saber Rebai, and Kadim Al Saher. We support a new artist weekly, ensuring that every visit to Yango Play brings you fresh and exciting musical discoveries. Gaming meets music in the Yango Play app. The more you listen, the more points you earn for Yango City. Can you tell us more about Yango City and how it all works?

Yango City is a creative fusion of gaming and entertainment within the Yango Play app. As users engage with their favorite songs, films, or series, they earn points that can be spent on building and enhancing their virtual city. This feature not only adds a playful gaming layer to the entertainment experience but also encourages more profound interaction with the app through a community-driven city-building game.