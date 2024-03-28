Discover exquisite handwoven creations by Raw Mango in Dubai

Published: Thu 28 Mar 2024, 4:09 PM

Calling all fashion enthusiasts and connoisseurs of exquisite craftsmanship! Raw Mango, the acclaimed design house renowned for its handwoven saris and designer garments, is gracing Dubai with a spectacular 2-day pop-up event at Nappa Dori.

Mark your calendars for March 30 and 31 and head over to Nappa Dori, Unit E40 at Alserkal Avenue between 11am to 8pm. For inquiries and further information, feel free to call 050 340 1335.

Since its inception, Raw Mango has been on a journey to explore the rich heritage of Indian craftsmanship. Established in 2008, Raw Mango has been at the forefront of revitalising traditional handloom techniques, collaborating with skilled artisans across Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and Varanasi.

At the helm of Raw Mango is Sanjay Garg, a designer whose upbringing in a rustic village Rajasthan, laid the foundation for his profound understanding of textiles. Graduating in textile design, Garg delved into the heart of Indian craftsmanship. Through relentless experimentation and innovation, Garg has redefined traditional weaving processes, infusing them with contemporary sensibilities.

At the Raw Mango pop-up event, prepare to be captivated by a stunning array of saris, and garments that transcend boundaries and celebrate India's diverse cultural tapestry. Visitors can also learn more with the stories behind the designs.