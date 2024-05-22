Director Adam Wingard exits 'Godzilla x Kong' sequel, future return uncertain

Published: Wed 22 May 2024, 3:03 PM Last updated: Wed 22 May 2024, 3:04 PM

Adam Wingard, the director behind Legendary's latest MonsterVerse blockbuster, Godzilla x Kong, will not return for the sequel.

Wingard, who directed and co-wrote the film, has decided to step away from the franchise, citing timing issues and his eagerness to pursue other creative ventures, as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the report, the decision to part ways with Wingard was amicable, with insiders indicating that the door remains open for a potential return in the future.

Wingard, fresh off the success of Godzilla x Kong, expressed his desire to explore new storytelling avenues during the press tour, unveiling his upcoming original feature project titled Onslaught, an action thriller picked up by A24.

However, Wingard's aspirations didn't align with Legendary's plans to swiftly move forward with another monster movie.

Despite signalling interest in having Wingard return as director, the studio has already begun developing a new script with writer Dave Callaham, known for his work on Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

With Wingard's departure, Legendary faces the challenge of charting a new course for the MonsterVerse franchise.

While details about the next instalment remain scarce, it's uncertain whether the studio will continue exploring concepts introduced by Wingard, such as the Hollow Earth and characters like the adventurous vet portrayed by Dan Stevens.