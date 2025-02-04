'Dining With The Kapoors' to give glimpse into family's love for food, cinema ties

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Randhir Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor are coming together to share their memories and experiences in the new Netflix show Dining With The Kapoors.

It was unveiled during the Next on Netflix event in Mumbai.

The show will feature conversations about how they grew up together, their love for food, their incredible life experiences, and the family's relationship with cinema.

The show features Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra Jain, Aadar Jain, Rima Jain, Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bharat Sahni, Manoj Jain, Nitasha Nanda, Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda, Kunal Kapoor, Zahan Kapoor, Shaira Kapoor, Neila Kapoor, Jatin Prithviraj Kapoor, Kanchan Desai, Namita Kapur, and Pooja Desai.

Netflix shared the poster and wrote in the caption, "A seat at the table with one of the oldest and grandest Bollywood families.

While talking about the show, creator and showrunner Armaan Jain said, "This film has been one of the most incredible and emotional experiences of my life. It's a dream I've carried with me since childhood a chance to share my love for storytelling, food, and family with the world. It's my first time conceptualising, producing, and showrunning, and I couldn't be more grateful for the opportunity to bring it to life."