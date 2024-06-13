Diljit Dosanjh to appear on Jimmy Fallon's ‘The Tonight Show’

The movie will begin shooting in October
Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is ready for his guest appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.
Dosanjh announced the news on Instagram on Wednesday. He posted a slew of photographs and captioned them: "PANJABI AAGYE OYEE. This Week's Guest."
Dosanjh has a history of breaking records. In April, he became the first Punjabi artist to perform at Vancouver's BC Place stadium during his Dil-Luminati tour.
He shared pictures from the sold-out concert on Instagram, captioning it, "History has been written. BC place stadium sold out. Dil-Luminati tour."
Recently, Dosanjh appeared in Imtiaz Ali's musical biopic Amar Singh Chamkila, alongside Parineeti Chopra. The movie is currently streaming on Netflix in the UAE.
He also had a supporting role in the comedy Crew, which is also streaming on Netflix now.
