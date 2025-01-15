Dhanush drops fresh posters from 'Idli Kadai'

Tamil actor and filmmaker Dhanush has announced that his fourth directorial venture, Idli Kadai, will hit theatres in April this year. The film stars Dhanush alongside Indian National Award-winning actress Nithya Menen.

On Monday, Dhanush took to X (formerly Twitter) to share two brand-new posters from the film on the occasion of Pongal. In one poster, Dhanush gazes into the distance against a scenic backdrop, while in another, he embraces Menen. Along with the posters the actor also wished fans for the festival as he wrote "Happy Pongal"

The actor first revealed the film in September by sharing a concept poster on his X account. The poster showed a small roadside shop under a starry night sky with the text, "#D52 #DD4 Om Namashivaaya."

Menen, who won the Indian National Film Award for Best Actress in November for her role in Thiruchitrambalam, is reuniting with Dhanush in Idli Kadai. The duo's previous collaboration in Thiruchitrambalam was a success and was praised for its appealing story.