Denzel Washington gets baptised at New York Church

Denzel Washington. Photo: Reuters

Two-time Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington has been baptised and received a certificate of baptism, along with a minister's licence, enabling him to pursue ordination.

The ceremony was held at the Kelly Temple Church of God in Christ, located in Harlem, New York City.

The actor said: "In one week I turn 70. It took a while, but I'm here."

Washington also thanked his wife, Pauletta Washington, after the baptism.

The two-time Academy Award-winner has been open about his faith. In an interview with Esquire, the actor acknowledged that while discussions about religion may be uncommon, he remains resolute in sharing his beliefs and experiences.

"I'm unafraid. I don't care what anyone thinks. See, talking about the fear part of it--you can't talk like that and win Oscars. You can't talk like that and party. You can't say that in this town," he wrote in an essay published by the magazine.

He continued: "It's not fashionable. But that doesn't mean people in Hollywood don't believe. There's no such thing called Hollywood anyway. What does that even mean? That to me means a street called Hollywood Boulevard. It's not like we all meet somewhere and discuss what we believe. So I don't know how many other actors have faith. I didn't do no poll. How would I find that out? I mean, there's no Church Actor Meetings I've been to."