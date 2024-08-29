E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Demi Moore recalls feeling like there was 'no place for her' in Hollywood after 'Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle'

She was in her 40s when she starred in the film

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Demi Moore (Photo by Reuters)
Demi Moore (Photo by Reuters)

Published: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 11:31 AM

Last updated: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 11:33 AM

Actress Demi Moore recalled being part of the 2003 American action comedy film, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, directed by McG and written by John August, reported Deadline.

It is the sequel to 2000's Charlie's Angels and the second instalment in the Charlie's Angels film series.


"What's interesting is I felt criticism more when I hit my 40s. I had done Charlie's Angels, and there was a lot of conversation around this scene in a bikini, and it was all very heightened, a lot of talk about how I looked," said Moore. "And then I found that there didn't seem to be a place for me. I didn't feel like I didn't belong. It's more like I felt that feeling of, I'm not 20, I'm not 30, but I wasn't yet what they perceived as a mother."

Moore, who played Madison Lee in the 2003 Charlie's Angels sequel, questioned her place in Hollywood.

"Where do I fit in? It was a time that felt, not dead, but flat," Moore said. "I don't know if I've ever done that when I've come up against something that I don't understand exists as a limitation."

She continued, "There was a moment, I have to say, where I started to wonder, is this really what I should be doing? Maybe that part of my life is complete. Not even over, but complete. Then I realised, if I'm questioning it, then I need to inject it with energy so that I know for sure."

McG directed the action comedy, and Moore played the film's villain, a former angel who became an independent operative, reported Deadline.

ALSO READ:


More news from Entertainment