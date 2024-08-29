Demi Moore recalls feeling like there was 'no place for her' in Hollywood after 'Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle'

Demi Moore (Photo by Reuters)

Actress Demi Moore recalled being part of the 2003 American action comedy film, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, directed by McG and written by John August, reported Deadline.

It is the sequel to 2000's Charlie's Angels and the second instalment in the Charlie's Angels film series.

"What's interesting is I felt criticism more when I hit my 40s. I had done Charlie's Angels, and there was a lot of conversation around this scene in a bikini, and it was all very heightened, a lot of talk about how I looked," said Moore. "And then I found that there didn't seem to be a place for me. I didn't feel like I didn't belong. It's more like I felt that feeling of, I'm not 20, I'm not 30, but I wasn't yet what they perceived as a mother."

Moore, who played Madison Lee in the 2003 Charlie's Angels sequel, questioned her place in Hollywood.

"Where do I fit in? It was a time that felt, not dead, but flat," Moore said. "I don't know if I've ever done that when I've come up against something that I don't understand exists as a limitation."